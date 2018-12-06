Keep style in mind.

Brush up on terms like brut, extra-dry, and demi-sec so you can choose a glass that pairs best with your tastes and your dish. “Those all give you an idea of how much residual sugar is left in the sparkling wine,” Benjamin explains. “If you like it really dry, you should go for a brut. If you’re having it with dessert, a demi-sec would be lovely. When you’re pairing with food, you want to keep the sweetness levels of the food and the drink similar.”

Think pink.

If you and your dining partners are ordering different dishes and you’re not sure which bubbly to buy for the group, you can’t go wrong with a sparkling rosé. “Honestly, everything pairs with rosé because it retains that really nice crisp acidity while having a little more complex flavor. You could have it with filet mignon or with shrimp cocktail or even with egg dishes. Sparkling rosé is the most versatile ‘Champagne’ there is.”

Go international.

Since Spanish cavas are made with Spanish grapes, they have an earthier flavor to them than French Champagnes or American sparklers. “They pair very well with savory, salty, smoky foods and also nicely with Chinese food,” Benjamin says. Proseccos from Italy, meanwhile, are lighter with a touch of sweetness. “Those are great for a picnic or brunch. They’re typically lower in alcohol, so they’re a great daytime drink.” Just in case your New Year’s Eve celebration extends into New Year’s Day.