Orange Wine? Yes, But Not Really

If your initial response to the orange wine trend is, How have I never heard of orange wine?, you’re not alone. If your next thought is, Actually, that sounds awful, that’s understandable, too. But once you have a little info about this attractive offering, you’ll be seeking it out in no time. Read first. Drink second.

What Is It?

Orange wine is probably not what you’re imagining. “The name is almost to its detriment because it’s a misnomer,” says Katie Finn, a sommelier and wine buyer at Desert Wine Shop in Palm Desert. “People assume it’s made with oranges or it’s a sparkling wine–mimosa thing. I like to call it ‘skin-contact’ white because I feel like it’s a much more direct explanation of what it is.”

Here’s the deal: The juice from red and white wine grapes is naturally clear and colorless. What usually gives red wine its deep, dark hue is skin contact, because red grapes are fermented with the skins on. During the standard white winemaking process, skins are removed before fermentation, making the final product paler. Orange wine, meanwhile, is made with white grapes — which could be anything from pinot gris to a roussanne-marsanne blend to more obscure varietals — that are fermented with their skins still on (thus the “skin-contact” term).

The pigment from the skins infuses the wine with an orange color that makes the final product’s hue range from amber to auburn to a vibrant shade best described as Dorito. “It’s basically white wine’s version of rosé,” Finn explains. “Rosé is red wine where the skins have been taken off after only a few hours or sometimes even minutes. It’s the same concept with orange wine. You’re using the skins to add color and texture to the juice.”

Who Did It First?

While orange wines are slowly working their way onto more restaurant lists and wine shop shelves, they’re actually nothing new. Vintners in the country of Georgia (the former Soviet republic and ancient winemaking region that’s having a wine moment right now, but that’s a story for another time) have been making them for thousands of years, and plenty of European regions also have a history with the process.

Many credit Josko Gravner, a winemaker from the Friuli region of Northeast Italy, with orange wine’s revival. “Gravner is a benchmark producer of orange wine. He pioneered the technique in the 1990s and early 2000s,” says Joanie Karapetian, a salesperson for Rosenthal Wine Merchant, an importer and distributor of European wines. “A lot of people are making orange wines — skin-contact white wines — right now, but for a lot of time it was only Gravner kind of experimenting.”