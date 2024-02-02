Paint the Desert Festival Showcases Local Artists

Sixteen artists earned prizes and recognition for their paintings at the third annual Paint the Desert festival. The event began with four days of paint-outs at different scenic locations, including the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitor Center in Palm Desert, Cove Oasis Trailhead in La Quinta, and La Plaza in downtown Palm Springs. The artists picked and studied their vantage points, painted on site, and submitted their canvases for the exhibition and judging. The exhibition featured a companion show featuring desert landscape paintings completed in the artists’ studios, expanding artist participation and the scope of paintings available for the public to view and purchase at the festival.

The Coachella Valley has a long and storied history of plein air painting, dating back to the mid-1880s when the Southern Pacific Railroad put down track through the desert and allowed artists to ride in exchange for their paintings, which the railroads used in advertisement to promote travel to the West.