Palm Desert Food & Wine 2019: To New Friends

Food connects people, and that happens here,” chef and radio host Jamie Gwen said as she whisked together a perfectly balanced vanilla bean vinaigrette onstage in a demonstration at the ninth annual Palm Desert Food & Wine. As she spoke, guests passed around a jar of its star ingredient, a Heilala vanilla bean paste, and each took a whiff.

The element of interaction and Gwen’s words sum up the collaborative spirit of the Palm Springs Life–produced event.

The festival offered guests the opportunity to taste, booze, and schmooze with their favorite celebrity chefs at the opening day James Beard Gourmet Four-Course Luncheon. Two afternoons of Grand Tastings followed, transforming the white tents atop The Gardens on El Paseo into a mouthwatering wonderland filled with samples from local restaurants and renowned wineries, breweries, and spirit vendors.

“It’s all about participating in an event that brings good people together,” Top Chef fan favorite Fabio Viviani beamed. It’s safe to say that the James Beard Luncheon did exactly that — Viviani whipped up toothsome fare alongside fellow Food Network stars Antonia Lofaso, Scott Conant, and Zac Young.

Saturday’s Grand Tasting set a theme for the weekend: Let them eat cake. In a demonstration tent, Unique Sweets star Young smoothed espresso-martini frosting over his triple-tiered Guinness chocolate cake. Despite the 10 a.m. start time, attendees didn’t hesitate to dig into the generously sized slices (hey, if it’s coffee-flavored, it’s practically breakfast). Savory samples — from oxtail-and-mushroom burgers (Workshop Kitchen + Bar) to a date-and-avocado salad (California Date Commission) — served as a satisfying chaser. Sunday saw more birthday-worthy bites — a berry-topped white chocolate trifle from “queen of cake” Karen Krasne — and epicurean eats, including crisp ahi tuna cones from La Quinta Cliffhouse.

At both Grand Tastings, the Lexus “frosé” (frozen rosé) and peach bellini station became an unexpected conversation pit where guests shared stories and exchanged phone numbers. A rep from knife company Flint & Flame, known for selling chef-endorsed Rhineland Cutlery, took notice, prompting him to point out a major difference between this event and other heavily vaunted and massively attended food festivals: “There is a genuine interest in food culture here, not only the food.” And guests and chefs alike, as they forged new bonds over innovative tastes, doubtlessly found that refreshing — like a summery salad dressed in vanilla bean vinaigrette or a frosty glass of frosé.