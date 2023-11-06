Palm Springs Air Museum’s Future Expansion

Twenty-seven years ago this month, Palm Springs Air Museum opened with 14 World War II aircraft. Now featuring 75 aircraft — and in January of this year adding Walt Disney’s personal Grumman Gulfstream to its exhibitions, the museum has embarked upon a twofold transformation.

The first element extends the nonprofit’s longstanding mission to honor veterans and educate the public on the role air power has played in preserving American liberty.

“We are including more toward advanced education opportunities,” says Fred Bell, board of directors vice chairman and managing director. “It’s a natural evolution as our resources have grown.”

The museum has introduced and continues to develop programs for Coachella Valley youth. To that end, it hired Maria Wren as its director of education.

“She has a strong background in STEM, and we brought her in as our initiative gathers momentum,” Bell says, referring to a recognition of the nationwide need for aviation professionals. “We are working on a curriculum to get kids excited about the humanities, which includes history, but also the technical aspects of how you apply math and physics.”