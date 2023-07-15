The Winding (Swimming, Flying) Path to Performing With Cirque du Soleil

What is your favorite aspect of performing in Corteo?

I love the fact that we’re celebrating life and have this beautiful message that we pass on to people. … It’s a joyful possession that celebrates the life we’ve lived. Human connection is so special, and I believe we’re really able to transmit that and share it with audiences around the world.

What is your favorite piece of the stage show that doesn’t involve your own performance?

There are so many beautiful moments in the show, but I absolutely love the ladder act.

What is your favorite part of being in Cirque du Soleil? How have you found working for the troupe?

My favorite part of working with my amazing team is being given the chance to collaborate with so many talented people. That includes technicians, musicians, clowns, athletes, artists. … There is so much we can learn from each other, and I love that we all get to do what we love as a job.