Palm Springs Art Museum Hosts Annual Art Party Gala

In February, Palm Springs Art Museum hosted its annual Art Party gala, an important fundraising initiative that directly supports museum programming and an evening that paid homage to the legacy of midcentury architect Albert Frey. More than 400 attendees shimmered in vibrant cocktail attire amid the art.

Eight4Nine Catering & Events served a plated dinner, while DJ Modgirl and The Elite Show Band curated the evening’s soundscape.

Held in February, the Art Party — co-chaired this year by Richard Cain, Linda Killinger, Pame Schmider, and Linda Singh and produced by Palm Springs–based Momentous — reaffirmed the museum’s commitment to the arts, bringing together a community dedicated to sustaining and celebrating artistic expression in all its forms.