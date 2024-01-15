Palm Springs Cultural Center Revitalizes Historic Camelot Theatres

Debbie Miller recalls sharing a Palm Springs newspaper article with her stepmother in July of 2022 that listed the top 10 things to do in town.

“Seven of the 10 were at Palm Springs Cultural Center,” says Miller, the daughter and stepdaughter of the late Ric and Rozene Supple, who founded the 501(c)(3) center in 2007. The couple, who owned R&R Broadcasting (radio stations), purchased what serves as the organization’s home in 1999, after Metropolitan Theatres abandoned the venue on the edge of Palm Springs Mall (now demolished and the site of a future College of the Desert campus). The Supples revived Camelot Theatres for film, though leaned toward the art-house model versus mainstream Hollywood, but then developed broader plans.

“The direction the center is going now is exactly the direction they wanted in terms of programming,” says Miller, who sits on the nonprofit’s board though she resides in Sitka, Alaska. By “direction,” she means a panoply of live entertainment, art, and farmers’ markets in addition to film.

“We have tried to expand our offerings to include more and more kinds of cultural programs,” says Michael Green, executive director of the cultural center that rented space for presentations in the Camelot building until the Supples gifted it the structure and land that includes 53 parking spaces. Now it rents to other organizations needing event space.