Palm Springs Has Always Been a Destination for Festivals

Over the years, professional racers included Carroll Shelby, Phil Hill, Stirling Moss, and Bob Bondurant. The latter three were also behind the wheel when auto racing in the city was resurrected in 1985 as the Palm Springs Vintage Grand Prix (back on city streets) and Concours d’Elegance. A celebrity race that year featured Dick Smothers, James Brolin, Gene Hackman, and Kent McCord. The second iteration, on airport taxiways, drew title sponsorship from Ford Motor Co. and additional support from British Airways. The grand prix subsequently moved to a circuit created near the Palm Springs Convention Center but crossed its own finish line in 1996.

Palm Springs’ celebrity Mayor Sonny Bono proposed the city’s most star-studded — and, in turn, most media-covered — event. When the Palm Springs International Film Festival premiered in 1990, Lucille Ball (who owned a Palm Springs home in the 1950s) became the first recipient of the Desert Palm Achievement Award, adding import to the honor that Colin Farrell received at the awards gala this year. The event has built an enviable reputation and spawned a summertime ShortFest, introduced in 1995. Decades of A-listers have walked the red carpet at the Palm Springs Convention Center on awards night; and more than 135,000 movie fans attend 10 days of theater screenings, panel discussions, and the gala.

Another of the city’s calendar highlights has roots in two centuries: Modernism Week began in 2006 but heralds architecture and design from the building boom of the 1950s. The event that brings worldwide attention and encompasses some 350 individual affairs — from home tours to films, lectures, exhibitions, and fabulous parties. A “kickoff” week of home tours in October serves as an appetizer to February’s entrée, which is so popular that it has surpassed the “Week” in its name, now stretching to 11 days.