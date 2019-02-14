History meets fashion on the runway when the Palm Springs Historical Society hosts the designs of the late Oscar-winning fashion designer, Helen Rose, in a special fashion show Feb. 25 at the Thunderbird Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

The inspiration came to Renee Brown after attending Fashion Week El Paseo in Palm Desert last year. “I started to think about how amazing the Helen Rose dresses would look on the runway,” says Brown, director of education and associate curator with the Palm Springs Historical Society.

Brown met with Thunderbird Country Club General Manager Scott Julien following a historical lecture at the club, and the idea began to flourish from there. This is one of first events opened to the public at the country club.

