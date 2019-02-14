History meets fashion on the runway when the Palm Springs Historical Society hosts the designs of the late Oscar-winning fashion designer, Helen Rose, in a special fashion show Feb. 25 at the Thunderbird Country Club in Rancho Mirage.
The inspiration came to Renee Brown after attending Fashion Week El Paseo in Palm Desert last year. “I started to think about how amazing the Helen Rose dresses would look on the runway,” says Brown, director of education and associate curator with the Palm Springs Historical Society.
Brown met with Thunderbird Country Club General Manager Scott Julien following a historical lecture at the club, and the idea began to flourish from there. This is one of first events opened to the public at the country club.
• See related story on Helen Rose: She Made them Beautiful
“It all happened organically,” says Brown. “What a perfectly beautiful spot to bring people together to get a chance to see these dresses, with Thunderbird bringing in history of their own.”
The Helen Rose-designed gowns come from a collection that was given after her passing in 1985 to Palm Springs modeling agent Marilyn Visel and her business partner, Barbara Marx (no relation to Mrs. Sinatra). In 2011, Marx donated them to the historical society.
The collection includes many of the outfits that Rose created to propel the on-screen movie careers of Elizabeth Taylor, Grace Kelly, and Lana Turner. Among the pieces is slinky pink satin and lace slip made for Taylor in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Rose, who lived in Palm Springs for many years, received 10 Oscar nominations during her career, winning best costume design twice for The Bad and the Beautiful and I’ll Cry Tomorrow.
• See related story: We profile four young Hollywood actresses who bring Helen Rose’s costumes to life.
Helen Rose, who lived in Palm Springs for many years, designed clothes for several blockbuster Hollywood films.
More details about Rose’s career and designs is available in the January 2019 issue of Palm Springs Life.
Helen Rose Fashion Show, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 25, Thunderbird Country Club, 70737 Country Club Drive, Rancho Mirage. Lunch will be served. To purchase tickets, visit palmpringshistoricalsociety.org. The ticket price includes a one-year membership to the Palm Springs Historical Society.