Palm Springs International Film Festival Hosts “Gayla!” at Reforma

Mutha Chucka and Burna Cross.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY CHRIS PANARELLO
DJ Tanner pumped up the jams at Gayla!, a spirited celebration of queer cinema during the Palm Springs International Film Festival. LGBTQ+ filmmakers, actors, and producers came dressed to impress — in drag, leather, or their favorite movie character — for a night of music and dancing. The event provided a valuable opportunity for industry networking. Among the guests at “the queerest film festival party” were actor Udo Kier (Swan Song, My Neighbor Adolph), Palm Springs Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein, L.A. drag nun Sister Burna Cross, San Francisco drag queen Mutha Chucka, and local radio station KGAY 106.5 personalities Brad Fuhr and John Taylor.
Udo Keir.
Brad Fuhr and John Taylor.
Mr. Palm Springs Leather poses with well-dressed guests.
Atmosphere in the nightclub and bar areas.
Gorgeous face makeup in full force.
It was smiles all around at the Gayla.