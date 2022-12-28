Award Season Starts Here

Rick Moore, Rozene’s son: She was very generous. Her vision was that education was a prime need on the planet and that film was a great vehicle for that.

Prater: Rozene called and said, “Would you meet Ric and me over at the old Camelot Theatres? We think we may have found a new home for the film festival.” So, we went to look at it, and she said, “We’re thinking about buying this, and if we do, we’ll eventually turn it over to the film festival as your official home.”

Fessier: Rozene saw it as something that they could use year-round, and the film festival could bring quality art films and international films to Palm Springs year-round. Ric was saying that it was a risky endeavor, that he didn’t want to put the film festival at risk, so they didn’t turn the theater over to the festival. That caused the rift between the Supples and Harold Matzner. Harold was thinking they had this home theater and suddenly they didn’t.

They were trying to bring quality art films to Palm Springs. She wanted to bring in a lot of different film festivals. Actually, it was her support of the American Film Institute that created one of the first divisions in the board. Craig Prater was the executive director at the time, and Fred Lynch was the board chairman, and they believed that the AFI was competition for the Palm Springs festival.

Prater: The film festival was struggling to get its positioning in the community. You don’t bring in competitive film festivals.

Baron: I remember some board meetings that were incredibly tense. I was in the Harold camp because he said he was going to basically save the film festival. He was going to personally put in whatever money it took to prevent the festival from failing.

Matzner: The festival ran out of money in 2000. It managed to lose $1 million. I don’t know how you do that.

Baron: I remember this particular meeting. Harold gave an impassioned plea as to what we needed to do. Then Rozene gave an impassioned plea the opposite way, and it was kind of like either-or — either Harold’s out or I’m out kind of thing. I remember getting up and saying, “Harold’s exactly right: We have to commit in a big way to making this festival a success.”

Pregnolato: Rozene wanted to keep the theater throughout the year and program foreign films and bring other programs to the theater, but she had promised to give the theater to the film festival, and Harold kept pointing out that it was in the minutes of a board meeting.

Moore: I think that was a painful period for Rozene. Her great love of movies was profound, and she kept moving forward with different film festivals.

Baron: But she didn’t pull her theaters out of it. Rozene was a wonderful philanthropist; so was Ric. At some point in time, she called me and said she wanted to be paid for the use of her theaters, and I told her I thought that was reasonable and appropriate. We did a contract with the theaters every year after. We still do.