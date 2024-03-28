Palm Springs Red Velvet House Preserved Since the 1960s

Say the name Jack Stephan to just about any Boomer or Gen Xer who grew up watching television in Southern California, and the reply is reflexive: “Stephan! Jack Stephan!” For more than two decades, the earworm permeated ad campaigns for Jack Stephan Plumbing & Heating, opened in 1946 in Los Angeles by a Navy man who went on to become “Plumber to the Stars.”

His signature scarlet suits, low-budget commercials (including catchy ones for Adee Plumbing & Heating, a company he founded in 1949), and lavish Palm Springs vacation pad reveal a sly sense of humor and penchant for theatricality. Here, in Deepwell Estates, Stephan was ready to party.

Robert Lewis & Associates designed the house in 1965 for Dr. and Mrs. Sanford Ehrens in an enclave where neighbors included Elizabeth Taylor and Eddie Fisher, Eva Gabor, and William Holden. Stephan purchased it at the turn of the ’70s and completed a radical transformation. Subsequent homeowners have maintained his chromatic vision — the custom furnishings, wallcoverings, and even the bathroom carpeting. In an era of rash neutral-swathed remodels and teardowns, the home lives on as an immaculate ode to what previous owner Ross Klein describes as “a statement house of affluent, high-roller living.”

“It’s not just a time capsule,” Klein says. “It’s audacious.”