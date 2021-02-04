While Greater Palm Springs restaurants are currently open for outdoor dining only, the culinary scene is still unlike anywhere else. For decades, chefs have come here from all over the world to helm the kitchens of world-class resorts. Some even start their own restaurants, where they source fresh, seasonal ingredients from nearby farms.

Whether you’re into craft cocktails shaken with stories from yesteryear or trendy plates with a mountain view, showing local restaurants some love is more important than ever. You can support these businesses now by ordering takeout and delivery or purchasing gift cards, and when the time is right, here are a few of our favorites to add to your foodie itinerary when you’re visiting this SoCal oasis.