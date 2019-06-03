Top 10 ‘Must-Sees’ At ShortFest

Personal shared stories, a gaggle of risqué entrees, some innovative LGBTQ fare, and a look at the world in “AD 2019,” are among the standouts at the 25th annual Palm Springs International ShortFest, running June 18–24 at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

By the time everything fades to black, festival organizers hope audiences appreciate how well this year’s offerings illuminate not only the times in which we live but also how much there is to be inspired about in the here and now.

More than 360 innovative offerings, including California premieres, light up the screen this year. Don’t fret. You’ll find your cinematic groove. Palm Springs International Film Festival Director Liliana Rodriguez, who heads into her third year overseeing ShortFest programming specifically, offers the following list of “must-sees.” Dive in: