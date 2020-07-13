Moviemaking in the Desert

August 3rd. It was supposed to go to theaters, but now that theaters are closed we don’t really know where it’s going to be available yet. I don’t know if we’re actually going to do our theatrical run or not. We might do drive-ins. There’s a lot up in the air involving our run.

We shot on the east side of the Coachella Valley at lots of familiar locations. We shot a whole sequence in downtown Coachella and we actually secured Coachella City Hall as our production offices. We also shot at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

It follows a parolee who teams up with his old crew as they determine to find a buried bag of cash that was stolen five years ago from a DEA bust gone bad, all while being tracked by a retired sheriff. It stars Luke Goss, Val Kilmer, Mercedes Kilmer, and myself. It’s a fun crime-heist action thriller.

Val Kilmer plays Sheriff Tucker in Pay Dirt.

You’re about to begin shooting a new film called Take Back. Is this still on schedule, considering that we’re still largely on lock-down?

Yeah, Take Back is actually still on schedule. Our hope is to begin our principal photography before the end of July. Mickey Rourke, Michael Jai White and Gillian White will be starring in it. Sesma, who directed Pay Dirt and who’s also a Coachella Valley resident, will direct. It’s a straight-up crime thriller, like a grittier Ocean’s Eleven.

What do you foresee as the challenges of filming during this pandemic?

Oh, man. The challenges are that we have to make sure that everybody’s safe and everyone feels comfortable. When you make an action movie, it means you’ve got to do a lot of rewriting and a lot of reworking to make it work.

What extra precautions are you taking?

We actually have a pretty intense COVID prevention plan. We’re going to be taking all the necessary steps to avoid contact with the virus. That is the biggest challenge, as is getting film finance companies confident enough to say, “Yes here, take my money and use it for this movie,” knowing that there is this risk out there.

Obviously, it’s a scary time because if we have an outbreak we’re going to have to shut down and we don’t want that. We’re hoping that we can squeeze these movies in before there’s a second wave. Obviously, we’re taking all precautions to try to prevent the spread and treating it like a restricted business with everybody wearing masks, gloves, and maintaining social distance. Everybody’s getting tested multiple times a week. It’s a pretty big undertaking. We always strive to make these work and every movie is a little miracle. So, this one will just be a little bit more of a miracle.

What makes the Coachella Valley such a special place to film in?

There are so many movie fans there and it’s not like Hollywood, where people are jaded and they truly want out. You can call friends and there’s that small town feeling of, “Hey, do you know anybody who has a car wash?” They’re like, “Oh yeah, you can shoot here.” The locations are friendly, the people are much friendlier, and it’s unlike any place in the world. Importantly, the director [Sesma] lives in Cathedral City, and he knows everyone, and wants to make movies here.