Never Too Late

Steele and his wife even tried their hand at hotel ownership, buying the Mira Loma Hotel on then Indian Avenue in Palm Springs with friends after hatching the idea during one of their Easter break getaways to the desert. “We were sitting around our motel in Palm Springs, and saying, “Gee, wouldn’t it be nice to own a place like this?” We were both freelancers in Toronto, so we could sort of pick up and do what we wanted. So we moved to Palm Springs in the fall of 1979, and ran the place for a couple of years. We had a nice clientele, but it was small (13 units and they lived in two of them),” Steele recalls.

He reconnected with a couple of friends in Toronto who were TV writers, and they gave him some small writing assignments that eventually blossomed into a seven-year career as a situation comedy writer. His most notable show was Head of the Class, which ran from 1986 to 1991 starring Howard Hessman. He also wrote for Zoobilee Zoo, a children’s show that aired from 1986-87 hosted by Ben Vereen and owned by Hallmark Properties. Finally, he wrote for Shari Lewis and her cast of puppets for the series, Lamb Chop’s Play-Along (1992-1997), which earned Steele an Emmy in 1994 for outstanding writing in a children’s series.

It’s singing, however, that Steele attributes for keeping his career going into his 90s. A heart attack three years ago could have sidelined him, but a month later he was back performing.

“I always promised myself that if I got to the point where I was embarrassing myself, I would quit,” Steele says. “Unfortunately, it hasn’t reached that point yet (laughing). But singing, I would recommend it as something to extend your life, to keep you happy and vital. Singing is really good for your mental state and everything. I have a friend in town who is also a singer, and we agreed that… He’s almost as old as I am, and we agreed that it’s music that keeps us around. I think that’s the secret of my longevity, really.”

When Steele agreed to collaborate with Curtis, they agreed on jazz standard songs from the 1930s and ‘40s that are part of Steele’s nightclub repertoire. Curtis brought in bass player Baba Elefante to assist on some of the songs, and together they let Steele set the tempo.