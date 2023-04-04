Plan Your Own Self-Guided Mural and Public Art Tour

“Desert Wonderland” by Kathleen Goff, 44700 San Pablo Ave., Palm Desert.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY BRANDON HARMAN
From interactive sculptures to colorful murals, the Coachella Valley bursts with public art created by local and international artists. They enhance our community’s identity and showcase its exceptional talent. Here’s where to see some of it.
“Working on My Desert Glow” by Luke Chiao, 175 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 125, Palm Springs.
“Happiness” by Diane Morgan Paints, 3601 E. Mesquite Ave., Palm Springs
“Popsicles” by John Cerney, 605 E. Sunny Dunes Road, Palm Springs.
“Moving Toward the Future” by David Ocelotl Garcia, 45125 Smurr St., Indio.
“Family” by John Coleman and Landon Johnson, 14200 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs.
“What Lifts Your Wings” by Kelsey Montague, 1515 Sixth St., Coachella.
“Legacy Wall” by Rick Rodriguez, 68571 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City.
“Visiting Mirage” by Gabby Vasquez, 2300 E. Baristo Road, Palm Springs.
“Positive Movements” by Cody Silva, 72840 Highway 111, Ste. C108, Palm Desert.
“Shady Lane Mural” by various local artists, 51805 Shady Lane, Coachella.
“Bloom” by Nate Frizzell, Fred Waring Drive and Adams Street, La Quinta.