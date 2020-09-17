Earth Shattering

Planet of the Humans leads with the piercing question: “How long does the human race have?” Clips of interviews with members of the public follow. Answers are scattered across the board. Some say 10 years; others say a million.

Filmmaker Jeff Gibbs wraps that question around the status of the environmental movement and calls into question alternative energy sources, such as wind and solar power. Gibbs, the director, writer, and producer of the documentary, says, “I began to ask myself, quite a while ago, why aren’t we making progress? Why aren’t things getting better?”

“The answer was that the environmental movement is misdirecting us into oversimplified solutions that won’t work,” says Gibbs.