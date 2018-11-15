I once had a birthday where my friends surprised me with a “Progressive Dinner.” I had no idea what that was, but my spontaneous, always-wanting-to-try-something-new Aquarian spirit was thrilled to learn that you order each course of a dinner at a different restaurant.

Progressive dinners work best, of course, when the restaurants are within easy walking distance of each other. That’s exactly what we have planned for you to duplicate on your own as we discover the Uptown Design District in a whole new way: through your palate.