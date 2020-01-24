Take a Taste of Rancho Mirage

Joyce’s Sushi / JOYCE’s SUSHI CATERING

36101 Bob Hope Drive, Suite E1

760-202-8186

joycessushiranchomirage.com

Joyce’s Sushi, the the heart of Rancho Mirage, is already a top local spot for in-the-know seafood lovers, who come in for super-fresh sushi, sashimi, and specialty rolls. The key to Joyce’s impressive offerings? It’s bevy of high quality fish, including wild tuna, sea urchin, salmon, and yellowtail delivered daily from Japan. Try the Moon River: spicy tuna, crab, salmon, and sauce wrapped in cucumber.

But when you want the sushi to come to you, Joyce’s catering service is ready to deliver.

Its location at the corner of Bob Hope and Gerald Ford makes it especially convenient for guests of the myriad of resorts located just minutes away, including the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa, Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, and The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage.

The restaurant can create catering packages of varying sizes, incorporating its fresh signature special rolls and an array of nigiri. Joyce’s waives the delivery fee for those within 10 miles of the restaurant and also offers chef services at your home for the ultimate susi soiréee.