Take a Taste of Rancho Mirage

Joyce’s Sushi / JOYCE’s SUSHI CATERING
36101 Bob Hope Drive, Suite E1
760-202-8186
joycessushiranchomirage.com
Joyce’s Sushi, the the heart of Rancho Mirage, is already a top local spot for in-the-know seafood lovers, who come in for super-fresh sushi, sashimi, and specialty rolls. The key to Joyce’s impressive offerings? It’s bevy of high quality fish, including wild tuna, sea urchin, salmon, and yellowtail delivered daily from Japan. Try the Moon River: spicy tuna, crab, salmon, and sauce wrapped in cucumber.
But when you want the sushi to come to you, Joyce’s catering service is ready to deliver.
Its location at the corner of Bob Hope and Gerald Ford makes it especially convenient for guests of the myriad of resorts located just minutes away, including the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa, Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, and The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage.
The restaurant can create catering packages of varying sizes, incorporating its fresh signature special rolls and an array of nigiri. Joyce’s waives the delivery fee for those within 10 miles of the restaurant and also offers chef services at your home for the ultimate susi soiréee.
Brandini Toffee Factory
42250 Bob Hope Drive
760-200-1598
brandinitoffee.com
Leah Post and Brandon Weimer, the millennial duo behind this local, family-owned company, first sold their gourmet almond toffee to raise funds for a student trip to Italy. More than a decade later, their toffee emporium parades everything from toffee popcorn to hand-dipped ice cream bars and shakes.
Brandini has been featured on The Martha Stewart Show and Oprah Winfrey’s O List. It now sells the family’s sweet confections at the flagship store and factory in Rancho Mirage, as well as boutique shops in Palm Springs, Cabazon, and Westfield Mall Century City. (Book a factory tour to see how the sweet stuff is made.)
PHOTOGRAPHS BY JAIME KOWAL
Babe’s Bar-B-Que & Brewery
71800 Highway 111
760-346-8738
babesbbqbrewery.com
At this first-class but laid-back barbecue joint, smoky baby-back ribs and pulled pork sandwiches pair deliciously with award-winning beers.
PHOTOGRAPH BY NEIL HUSVAR
Acqua California Bistro
at The River
71-700 Highway 111
760-862-9800
acquaranchomirage.com
Guests can take in views of the mountains and The River’s water feature at this indoor-outdoor eatery offering a splashy happy hour scene and multipage menus.
PHOTOGRAPH BY JAIME KOWAL
PHOTOGRAPH BY NEIL HUSVAR
Wally’s Desert Turtle
71775 Highway111
760-568-9321
wallysdesertturtle.com
Recipient of Mobile Four Star, AAA Four Diamond, and OpenTable Best Overall awards, this storied restaurant (now in its 41st year) is lauded for its organic, locally sourced fare, and nightly live music.
The River at Rancho Mirage
71800 Highway 111
760-341-2711
theriveratranchomirage.com
Go from a craft beer flight at the Yard House to late-night lounging at this waterfront shopping, dining, and entertainment hub. If you need a little retail therapy coupled with some R & R, shop boutiques, catch a flick at Century Theatres, and treat yourself to a mani-pedi, all in one place. The River also hosts live music and entertainment events throughout the year.
PHOTOGRAPH BY JAIME KOWAL
Rancho Mirage Koffi & Roasting Facility
71380 Highway 111
760-340-2444
kofficoffee.com
A gathering place for locals, this trendy purveyor of espresso drinks and morning pastries has been pouring its organic house-roasted blends since 2002, when it opened its first location in the Uptown Design District.
Today, beans are prepared daily at Koffi’s Rancho Mirage roasting facility, delivering a dark roast that packs an intense, chocolate-infused punch; a lighter option for mild, Milano-style sipping; and a water-processed blend that is naturally decaffeinated.
Beverages are available hot, frozen, or iced, and the coffeehouse serves up a solid cold brew, as well as fresh-baked pastries and other breakfast and lunch bites.
In addition to Rancho Mirage, Koffi offers three locations in Palm Springs. The newest café, at Kaptur Plaza near downtown Palm Springs, already has quite the history: Built in the ’70s, the modernist complex is a Class 1 historic site designed by architect Hugh Kaptur.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY KOFFI
You’ll also find exclusive Koffi blends served at a number of restaurants in town. Order beans and single-serve coffee pods online so you can continue savoring your roasts at home.