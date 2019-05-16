Land of Promise

It is a broad swath of land — 618 acres to be exact — and many a passing motorist has likely wondered why it remains undeveloped. It is prime territory, after all. Known as Section 31, the bountiful, pristine acreage starts at the northeast corner of Bob Hope and Frank Sinatra drives, then stretches uninterrupted for a mile north to Gerald Ford Drive and east to Monterey Avenue.

Golf courses border it on three sides — among them a nine-hole short course at Sunnylands, the former Annenberg estate, to the west. Therein lies the beginning of an explanation as to why Section 31 has remained untouched all these years — although that is all about to change. Walter Annenberg acquired the land in the 1960s to create a buffer of privacy while he and wife Leonore played host to many visiting dignitaries and celebrities at Sunnylands.

The Annenbergs maintained ownership of Section 31 for approximately a decade. They sold it in 1977, albeit with covenant restrictions in place as to its usage. Considered a prime location for residential and resort development, the property has long stirred interest among developers and builders.

However, a succession of business dealings in the 2000s coupled with a sinking economy caused proceedings to stall. Finally, in March 2018, a group of investors led by a Canadian private equity firm consolidated all the divided interests and purchased the entire 618 acres. The Section 31 ownership group — EC Rancho Mirage Holdings Limited Partnership — has since partnered with DMB Development, a real estate development firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona, as the property’s master developer. The new owners are confident that DMB, which specializes in master-planned communities, can bring their vision for Section 31 to life.