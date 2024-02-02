The History of the Rancho Mirage Writers Festival

The Founder and His First Angel

Jamie Kabler and Helene Galen

Jamie Kabler was attending the 2012 Sun Valley Writers’ Conference when he turned to his partner, Helene Galen, and said, “Why not in Rancho Mirage?”

Two years later, the Rancho Mirage Writers Festival was underway at the Rancho Mirage Library.

Now in its 10th year and propelled by generous and loyal “angels,” including Galen, the festival is known for bringing together dozens of well-known authors to speak to more than 1,000 readers annually.

The festival’s mission is “to bring our readers a rich and diverse program with topics ranging from politics, history, and humor to health and literary fiction.” The program delivers with top authors and experts in their fields — distinguished historians, respected journalists, and gifted storytellers. Many have won the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, and the Booker Prize and are New York Times bestsellers.

Kabler, whose passion for literature traces to his childhood when his grandmother read stories to him, tunes the festival program himself. He leans into his favorite genres — memoirs, biographies, and history — and determines which authors to invite to present at the festival.