PSL: Do you think that in terms of the Palm Springs area that there would be a bigger appetite for fabric as opposed to leather because of the warm weather?

Skaaning: It’s a little bit a of a myth, because leather is a natural product. It does breathe, and there are quite a few people that come in and think that it’s too hot, or too cold, but the truth is, it’s really a skin hide, and it becomes the same temperature as whatever you have in your house. Whereas, maybe that’s where some people go wrong, if you go with a manmade materials, the vinyls, and the plastic of the world, that’s when you get that bad rep about it, because it gets sticky, it gets hot and it doesn’t breathe, and it’s like sitting on a plastic bubble and nobody likes that after a while.

PSL: What are some of the more popular items that people are looking at now? Are they looking at a certain kind of sofa or bed?

Skaaning: I’ll tell you what is very popular, and the Natuzzi saw it early on, of course it’s called motion sofas. It was big time, and in later years the electric motion. People want to be able to push a button and the whole thing reclines. You’ll see sofas — these transformer sofas. That’s sort of a name we came up with locally. And it really comes down to a sofa that looks like a regular sofa, sitting slightly off the ground as you can see. But with the push of a button, everything opens up, the foot rest comes out and the head rest comes up and it becomes sort of a theater seat type of deal. It’s all about comfort, and these are very, very popular.