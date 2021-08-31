Care With Flair

Out-of-towners planning a trip to the Palm Springs area envision fun, sun …. and medical care? Yes, it’s true. Although visitors aren’t thinking along the lines of, say, a trip to the emergency room, they’ve weighed their options elsewhere and found that the desert is an excellent place to schedule elective surgeries.

They’re correct. Greater Palm Springs has three major medical centers and many gifted medical professionals. Our sun-soaked locale has a lot going for it in terms of a recovery environment as well. No wonder visitors — often from Canada — make plans to incorporate a procedure into their trips here.

“Pre-COVID, we were probably getting up to five inquiries a week from Canadians living in Canada who wanted to travel here to have some sort of orthopedic procedure,” says David Renker, vice president of development and major gifts at Eisenhower Health. The wait time in Canada for knee, hip, or shoulder replacement surgery can be extremely long. If they have the means, many Canadians who desire a swifter solution are thrilled to find it here.

“We can typically schedule them for surgery within two weeks,” Renker says. It’s a fact that astonishes many north-of-the-border residents whose focus then promptly shifts to sending their medical information and making travel arrangements. To dispel any mystery regarding expense, Eisenhower Health has created special bundled cash pricing for Canadians. “If it’s a non-complication surgery, we quote them a specific price and we live up to that price.”

A smaller quota of medically motivated individuals who travel from the United Kingdom also falls into the cash payment category. However, domestic visitors decide for one reason or another that the desert is a fine place to undergo a medical procedure as well.

Medical tourism has become popular in recent years. It’s common for people to jet off to destinations such as Thailand, Singapore, Turkey, and India to obtain care. Often lower costs prompt the decision or the ability to obtain a medical procedure not readily available in one’s country of residence. The flip side is convenience and the lure of an attractive or novel location.