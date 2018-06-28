How did you become a chef?

I started applying to cooking schools. I had no idea how to start, how to even get into a kitchen. I applied to the Culinary Institute of America in New York. I got accepted pretty quickly and moved to New York from LA. I had a list of restaurants I wanted to work for. I did that for a bit. I changed my mind and applied to Cornell for business school for hotel administration. After graduating, I moved to LA again. I was offered a chance to open a restaurant I heard about from my previous employers and ended up becoming the chef there.

Alex has worked in a chef capacity at several of LA’s most prestigious restaurants, including the Bazaar by José Andrés and Red Medicine. In late 2015, Alex and three partners opened Picnic LA.

What is your favorite cuisine to cook and your favorite cuisine to eat?

I wish I had an easy answer for you — it would be nice to say Chinese food or something, but I like food that is honest, not trying to be something it is not. I don’t have a favorite ethnic cuisine, but I do really like cuisine that comes from chefs that have a lot of experience and knowledge with food.

Is there a chef you admire?

Jordan Kahn. He has a place, Vespertine in LA. He taught me the importance of how things look on a plate.