AC3 Restaurant + Bar in Palm Desert is the latest entry to the desert food scene from the team of Andrew Copley (Copley’s) and Tony Marchese (Trio). The classic dishes creatively spun are a testament to Copley’s worldly culinary expertise and executive chef Brandon Testi’s modern and fresh approach. I sat down with Testi, an Orange County native, to chat about his life, favorite dishes, and the anatomy of a salmon dish.

How did you become interested in being a chef?

Just by the desire of wanting to cook and know more about food, how to prepare it, and all the nuances of how to prepare it better. I cooked a lot with my mom when I was younger, and I had a lot of questions. And being a mom who cooked the basics to provide for the family, she’s like, “You need to go to culinary school,” and so I went right out of high school — enjoyed it, thrived in it, and it’s really paid off.

What is your favorite cuisine to cook and to eat?

Italian to cook. Growing up in an Italian home; lots of pasta, lots of meatballs, lots of big, bold sauces. Garlic bread, homemade pasta doughs. Classic Italian desserts: tiramisu, panna cotta.

VIDEO: Executive Chef Brandon Testi prepares his favorite dish, the striped bass, at AC3 Restaurant + Bar.