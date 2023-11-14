Ride the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to Dine at Peaks Restaurant

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s Mountain Station — having recently completed a three-year, $13 million restoration — beckons both nature explorers and diners to the Alpine forests of Mount San Jacinto State Park.

Perched 8,516 feet above the desert floor, the station offers three dining options: Lookout Lounge, Pines Café, and Peaks Restaurant. The latter provides unparalleled views of the Coachella Valley, earning the No. 8 spot on Architectural Digest’s 2017 list of “Word’s Best Cliffside Restaurants.” You’ll begin your dining journey aboard the world’s largest rotating tram car, enjoying unrivaled views of Chino Canyon and the Coachella Valley.

At Peaks, world-class chef John Fritch prepares seasonal dishes that complement the changing weather — heartier options in the snowy winter months and lighter fare in summer. No matter the season, he finds inspiration in simple, quality ingredients.