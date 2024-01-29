Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival Returns With New Features

As the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival prepares to return for its 76th year, organizers are excited to bring back beloved traditions and introduce new features that will make this year’s event even more memorable for fairgoers.

“We have a new family stage, which we did not have last year, that’s going to feature a magician, as well as a ventriloquist,” says Chris Pickering of Pickering Events, the company that took over the fairgrounds in July 2022 and is under contract with the county to take care of the facility year-round. Also new is a food court area with a balcony stage above it that will feature performances by Mariachi Divas and Red Light Brass Band.

In a notable comeback, the Cooking With Dates show takes center stage in the Taj Mahal building, and the date tasting booth has expanded its offerings, giving festivalgoers a chance to try brand-new date varieties. The Date Pageant also returns.

“We still have a whole bunch of grandstand entertainment lined up in the arena,” Pickering shares, “with Demo Derby, Monster Trucks, PRCA Pro Rodeo and concerts” featuring Smash Mouth and Diamond Rio. (Concerts and grandstand entertainment are separately ticketed.)

The festival wouldn’t be successful without the community, Pickering says. The annual event showcases local talent, allows Coachella Valley date growers to interact with the public, and helps provide college funds to the local youth. “It’s a celebration of everybody’s individual achievements, as well as group achievement,” Pickering enthuses.