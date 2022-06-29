A Precision Decision

Depending on your perspective, the idea of robotic surgery can seem either progressive or disconcerting. Dr. Ramy A. Awad, a bariatric surgeon at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, recalls how some patients reacted when he began performing procedures robotically in 2013: “Robotic surgery? You mean a robot is going to perform my surgery? What will you be doing — reading a book?”

Hardly. It would be more accurate to describe this method of surgery as “robot-assisted.” A clinical robotic system typically involves a camera and mechanical arms with surgical instruments attached to them. The surgeon controls the arms remotely, usually while seated at a nearby computer station.

The benefits to both patient and surgeon are manifold. Surgeons find that the robotic system enhances their precision, flexibility, and control and provides them with an especially intimate view of the surgical site — often into quadrants of the body not readily visible to the naked eye. The method is also ergonomically friendly, which is especially advantageous during long procedures.

“We’re able to perform far more complex procedures because the computer interface makes our placement and usage of instruments infinitely more precise,” says Dr. Bobby Bhasker-Rao, a bariatric surgeon at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage. Considered a trailblazer, Bhasker-Rao performed the first robotic bariatric surgery in Southern California in 2011.

The minimally invasive nature of most robot-assisted surgeries means fewer complications. Incisions are typically small, and patients experience less trauma and pain as well as noticeably less scarring. This translates into shorter hospital stays and quicker recoveries.