Stop calling it rice wine. Wine, by definition, is fermented fruit juice (usually grape), and it’s those fermented sugars that create the alcohol. With sake, it’s rice starch that’s converted into sugar; this gets fermented into alcohol using yeast — a process many compare to brewing beer. One big difference between suds and sake, however, is the alcohol content. While a typical beer is less than 5 percent, sake is 15 percent or more … making it boozier than most wines, too.

Learn what polishing means. If you’re going to remember just one term, make it this one. In sake making, polishing is the act of milling down rice grains to remove the husk and outer layer. “It gets smoother and more refined as it’s milled down,” explains Baum. “It’s that beautiful starch, that center that you want to get to. That’s part of what gives sake the beautiful, aromatic notes.”

Then brush up on the rice polishing ratio.

That’s the percentage of the rice that’s left after the outer portion has been removed. So, if 40 percent has been polished away, the sake’s rice polishing ratio is 60 percent.

“More polished is better,” says Engin Onural, a sake sommelier and sushi chef who owns The Venue in Palm Desert and Sandfish in Palm Springs. “When there’s more polish, the taste gets better, the aroma gets better, and it becomes more expensive.”

Indeed, the more the rice is polished, the more time, labor, and actual rice is required to make the same amount of sake, which, in turn, gets reflected in the price.