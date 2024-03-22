Saks Fifth Avenue Closed Fashion Week El Paseo in Style

Model wears sheer white dress with black trim.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
It was standing room only on Fashion Week El Paseo’s final night as Saks Fifth Avenue took the runway by storm. The luxury retailer culled fashions from designers around the world and wowed the assembled audience from start to finish.
A floral flared and flouncy mini dress by Zimmerman got things off to a spring-y start, but the crowd really sat up when a white spaghetti-strapped, linen-silk gown by the same designer soon followed. The midi-length style featured a corset-inspired bodice, a deep ruffled hemline, and tendrils of delicate leaf appliqués trailing down front and back.
Imaginative uses of the season’s customary floral prints conspired everywhere as a pair of Silvia Tcherassi wide-leg pants clearly illustrated. Adorned top and bottom with a fresh green print, the pants were paired with a gold Oscar de la Renta sequined mesh sweater with a fringe hem for a truly eclectic look.
Model wears silk halter top with cardigan and white shorts.
PHOTO BY NICOLE JARAMILLO
Model wears gray suit with green polo.
PHOTO BY NICOLE JARAMILLO
Speaking of fringe, it popped up on a Cinq à Sept bouclé blazer and mini short set in a navy multi hue — navy being another prevalent color on the runway this spring. Denim ruled as well, with several iterations of the standby present including A.L.C.’s classic Cleo jacket paired with a front-slit knee-length skirt. And of course, a standout among several men’s fashions modeled during the evening was a classic navy suit.
Color could not be held back, however, and it appeared in several wildly hued psychedelic prints reminiscent of the 1970s like a V-neck, bell-sleeve Pucci gown or a slightly more sedate but no less colorful sleeveless checkered jacquard maxi dress by the same designer. Meanwhile, midi-length pleated skirts continue to impact the fashion scene as evidenced by a pale yellow style paired with a mint green jacket, as well as a vivid violet eye-catcher by Wingate worn with a white blouse.
Yellow long-sleeve romper.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Yellow and mint green appear to be a popular color combo as a sweet crochet cotton mini dress with a matching cropped cardi by Staud clearly showed. Meanwhile, red faux leather pants by Alice + Olivia paired with a discreet plaid jacket drew applause as did a lacy Oscar de la Renta cerise-colored midi dress. The lacy motif surfaced yet again in an attractive Akris punto medium-blue sleeveless midi featuring an intriguing circular pattern.
Jackets with embellished shoulders appear to be having a moment. A white Alice + Olivia faux pearl and crystal-embellished version paired handsomely with a silvery metallic midi skirt by Staud. Meanwhile, a full-skirted black taffeta dress with an asymmetric hemline was casually topped with a similarly adorned black jacket. For real razzmatazz, however, it was hard to beat a white single-breasted jacket featuring a large floral print and contrasting black trim paired with similarly printed pants, also by Alice + Olivia.
Before the evening drew to a close, Saks Fifth Avenue showcased several standout dresses including a fishtail-hemmed, short-sleeved black gown accented with white floral embellishments by Zang Toi that drew raves. It was followed by a black satin mini with enormous white puff sleeves and yet another mini worn with a floor-length white sheer duster featuring black embroidery at the hemline for added flourish, both by the same designer.
The crowd came for the originality and the luxury brands Saks Fifth Avenue always presents, and the evening did not disappoint. The tent emptied on an exuberant note amid animated conversations about admired fashions and noteworthy trends, with plans already forming for a return visit next year.
Model wears colorful dress.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Model wears turquoise dress puffy sleeves.
PHOTO BY NICOLE JARAMILLO
Models pose backstage.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Model wears floral blazer with a crossbody purse.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Model getting ready backstage.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Model wears a short black dress with white stitching.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Model wears a sheer floral dress.
PHOTO BY NICOLE JARAMILLO
Model wears a short light yellow dress.
PHOTO BY NICOLE JARAMILLO
Model wears a purple maxi skirt with white button-up.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY