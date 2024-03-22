Saks Fifth Avenue Closed Fashion Week El Paseo in Style

It was standing room only on Fashion Week El Paseo’s final night as Saks Fifth Avenue took the runway by storm. The luxury retailer culled fashions from designers around the world and wowed the assembled audience from start to finish.

A floral flared and flouncy mini dress by Zimmerman got things off to a spring-y start, but the crowd really sat up when a white spaghetti-strapped, linen-silk gown by the same designer soon followed. The midi-length style featured a corset-inspired bodice, a deep ruffled hemline, and tendrils of delicate leaf appliqués trailing down front and back.

Imaginative uses of the season’s customary floral prints conspired everywhere as a pair of Silvia Tcherassi wide-leg pants clearly illustrated. Adorned top and bottom with a fresh green print, the pants were paired with a gold Oscar de la Renta sequined mesh sweater with a fringe hem for a truly eclectic look.