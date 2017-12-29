Rockwell is a fiend for research “when I have the luxury of time,” he notes. “I did that on The Winning Season quite a bit, talked to a lot of high school basketball coaches. For Seven Psychopaths, I read a book called The Psychopath Test [by Jon Ronson], and I talked to a few therapists, a couple of psychiatrists.”

Working on the play The Last Days of Judas Iscariot at the LAByrinth Theater Company back in 2005, with Philip Seymour Hoffman directing, he researched his role with help from a Jesuit priest named James Martin, who had coached Hoffman on Doubt. “So when I did Snow Angels, I had to play a born-again Christian, and Jim would take me to services,” Rockwell says. “It was real fundamentalist stuff. That was fascinating.” His Snow Angels role also taught him to perform drunk scenes. “Cut to Three Billboards, and I had a couple of drunk scenes in that. So I guess what I’m saying is that everything is sort of derivative, and everything prepares you for the next thing.”

This time around, he headed down to southern Missouri and went on ride-alongs with police officers. He asked one of them to speak all of Dixon’s lines into a tape recorder, a tactic he often employs to get a character’s accent down. He also works regularly with his acting coach, Terry Knickerbocker.

The character was a stretch in many ways. “Dixon is a little bit of a redneck. It is very far from me. I’m a city kid, but I play a lot of country folk,” Rockwell says. Even further is Dixon’s virulent bigotry. “I really had to reach deep for that. What you can tap into is low self-esteem. I talked to an ex–white supremacist who now pulls people out of hate groups, and he told me, ‘It’s not so much you hate black people, or brown people, or whoever, or that you’re a bigot, it’s that you hate yourself.’ And that’s sort of the key to Dixon.”

Another key was Dixon’s relationship with his even more atrocious mother. As dysfunctional as it is, they have a powerful bond that the actor found relatable. “My mother and I were sort of more like friends when I was growing up, and that’s similar — although my mother isn’t a backwoods racist,” he deadpans. “But I understand Dixon and his mother.”

He also understood how to reach Dixon’s level of comprehension — or lack thereof. Just as playing drunk isn’t about stumbling but about trying too hard not to stumble, playing someone slow isn’t about not thinking but about trying to think harder. “If you really take your time with your thought process, it comes across as either being absent-minded professor or just being a little slow,” he says. “You can create that effect by just slowing down your thought process, which is something I think people do all the time, they just don’t indulge in it. In this day and age, you’re expected to have quick answers and immediate gratification.”

Just when Dixon can’t get any lower, events take another series of incredible turns. One of his victims offers him a gesture of kindness, which forces him to reflect on his behavior. “The whole thing is about forgiveness,” Rockwell says emphatically. It’s as unexpected a turn of events as everything else in the film.

The actors all rose to the film’s occasion, matching grounded performances with the surprising twists. Rockwell calls McDormand “one of the great actors.” Working with her was simple, he says. “We show up loaded for bear. We know what we’re doing, and we show up prepared. And it’s a great script. The script is a beautiful road map on how to play the part.”

People have asked if he found McDormand intimidating to work with. “That’s a huge compliment to Frances, because there’s an element of danger to her work, and whenever you’re dealing with an actor like that — whether it be Frances McDormand or Holly Hunter or Gary Oldman or Gene Hackman or Phil Hoffman or John Malkovich or Ellen Burstyn, people who have this volcanic emotional power — it always comes from vulnerability.”

Playing such a terrible man can be a particular challenge; many actors want to have the audience on their side, to love them despite their worst impulses. But that can come at the cost of integrity. As Dixon, Rockwell never gives a wink to the viewer: See, I’m not really that bad. He is that bad and a bag of chips. “If you’re being an asshole in a scene, you have to commit to that,” Rockwell says bluntly. “I don’t think people trust actors who half-step.” He doesn’t seem capable of that — not in his blood, or his training.

Meanwhile, he’s got five projects coming up, including playing an ex-con in Blue Iguana, an Exalted Cyclops of the KKK opposite Taraji P. Henson’s civil rights activist in The Best of Enemies, and George W. Bush in Backseat.

As busy as he is, Rockwell’s looking forward to the PSIFF Gala, mostly because of its reputation as a lively event. Or in his words, “I heard it’s a riot.” He’s also excited to see Gary Oldman again. “I’ve hung out with Gary, and I’m a big fan.” Rockwell finds the entire awards-season whirlwind “thrilling, because it means people are going to see the movie.” And that’s what it’s ultimately all about — the work.