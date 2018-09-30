Wiener schnitzel, that traditional Eastern European staple of breaded and pan-fried ultra-thin veal cutlets, might not be as well-known in the Coachella Valley as some of our other famous fare (we’re looking at you, date shake), but fans of the dish know where to find the real-deal version when they’re in the mood for the specialty that goes back hundreds of years.

It was actually the schnitzel-loving locals who prompted Austria-born chef Johannes Bacher to start offering the dish at his eponymous Palm Springs restaurant. “When I opened in 1999, I did mixed cuisine and started out with things like steaks and lobster. I never wanted to do any Austrian dishes in the desert,” he says. “I figured it was hot and people wouldn’t want it.” A few years in, a customer asked if he knew how to make schnitzel. Of course he did. “I had been making it since I was 7 years old, when I started cooking with my mother.” He happily whipped it up for the guest. When more requests came in, he began offering it as a special … “and suddenly this thing exploded.” Johannes now sells more than 500 a week in peak season.

Bacher can’t point to one trick that makes his schnitzel a signature dish but rather a series of steps that all need to fall in line to pull off the perfect plate. First, he tenderizes the veal down to an eighth of an inch, then seasons it with salt and pepper, dips it in flour and egg wash, and coats it with the restaurant’s proprietary bread-crumb mixture — a combination of panko and pretzels (the latter originate from German soft pretzels he dries out for a few days before grinding to fine crumbs). After that, he dips the cutlets in the deep fryer for one minute before pan-sautéeing them in bubbling butter.