See Jason Kowalski’s Artwork at J. Willott Gallery in Palm Desert

“To honor the stories of the past, I paint places/objects as they exist in our world today,” artist Jason Kowalski shares. “There is a unique beauty in the undone, the abandon, and in the shadows of greatness that once was. My work is an archival portrait of the American story. My paintings celebrate the glory and grace of rural communities. The subject matter that I paint highlights generational memories from a bygone era defined by hard work, happiness, and hope.

“I am particularly interested in the American West. Like the enthusiastic motorists that sought out adventure along the storied Route 66, I too enjoy traveling though rural communities. Today, those once-thriving communities along the route have lost luster, yet they still call to me. I seek out compositions that honor the joy found in Americana. In the old, I find something new. In an artist’s painting, a ‘slice of life’ can be preserved for generations.”

