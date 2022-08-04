New Sexual Wellness Clinic in Indio Expands DAP Health’s Reach of Services

This past July, DAP Health’s new Sexual Wellness Clinic opened in Indio to help bring much needed sexual health services to the east valley. The clinic, located at 81719 Dr. Carreon Blvd., Suite D in Indio, will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will offer free testing for HIV, hepatitis C, and sexually transmitted infections including gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis.

In addition, the clinic will offer pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) for HIV clients. Case management and referrals to additional resources will also be available. For anyone who tests positive for HIV, the clinic will provide rapid start medication and connections to continued care which is essential in reducing new HIV infections and improving the health outcomes of the person living with HIV. While the cost of ongoing HIV treatment is not included in the clinic’s free services, DAP Health offers financial assistance for those who need it.

“We started to do planning [for the clinic] a year before the COVID pandemic to address unmet needs in our community and to respond to where we're finding new HIV cases and why new infections are happening to certain members of our community,” says C.J. Tobe, director of community health and sexual wellness at DAP Health.

In 2019, 25% of all HIV-positive test results at DAP Health were Hispanic men. “[We] identified that there's such an unmet need for sexual wellness services, specifically surrounding Indio... The data showed new HIV cases located in the east valley,” Tobe said. “Latinos with lower income and under the age of 39 are most at risk. So, everything just made sense for us to respond to the need by opening a clinic there.”

Tobe added, “Many folks were driving from the east valley to Palm Springs to utilize DAP Health’s sexual wellness services. We noticed not only a high volume of patients but most of those patients were already having symptoms of an STI or testing positive for HIV.” Tobe believes free testing and treatment, with the convenience of not having to drive a great distance, will encourage more people to get tested. “We knew then that there was a cost barrier that may be preventing people in our community from accessing a clinic,” he said.