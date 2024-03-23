Shiraz Rug Company Hosted Desert Design District’s Third Thursdays Event

Shiraz Rug Company, the go-to destination for all area rug needs, hosted the very first Desert Design District's Third Thursday event. The gathering was met with great enthusiasm from interior designers across the Coachella Valley, gallery owners, and like-minded individuals. Attendees were treated to a wealth of valuable information on how to promote their products from a distinguished panel of esteemed guests representing media, print, public relations, and photography.

Guests indulged in delectable food and beverages catered by Monteferante Fine Foods & Catering all while networking and socializing throughout the evening. The event served as a platform for designers to come together and discuss the latest trends and innovations in design, both in the Coachella Valley and beyond. This camaraderie and collaborative spirit made the Third Thursday event truly special. The evening also highlighted the abundance of design resources available in the Coachella Valley, eliminating the need for designers to search elsewhere.

Shiraz Rug Company is a leading provider of high-quality area rugs, catering to the diverse needs of interior designers and homeowners. With a wide selection of rugs in various styles, sizes, and materials, Shiraz Rug Company helps customers find the perfect rug to enhance their spaces. Visit the Palm Desert showroom today to explore the extensive collection.