If you’ve been fortunate enough to visit The Carlyle in New York, Hotel Christopher St. Barth, or similarly exclusive hotels from London to Geneva in recent years, you might have noticed the addition of Sisley Spas. Sisley-Paris, the luxury skin care brand from France, has expanded from the manufacture of high-quality botanical products into dedicated, immersive spas and boutiques.

Each location offers phyto-aromatic treatments, including signature facials promising hydration, brightening, anti-aging, re-plumping (the name alone gives me pause), and, of course, treatments “for men” (which I suspect address hydration, brightening … you get the idea). Prices for treatments, which exclusively use Sisley-Paris products, begin steep and go up ($200 to $425 each).

In the likely event you haven’t happened upon a Sisley Spa yourself, I have good news: The experience is available right here in the desert, at our local Saks Fifth Avenue, during special events throughout the year. I was surprised to learn that Saks’ second floor has a dedicated beauty treatment room, where Sisley’s regional esthetician, Darese Snider, offers customizable treatments to the brand’s customers. The space is tranquil, dimly lit, pleasantly fragrant, and invites you to leave your cares behind … at least for an hour or so.