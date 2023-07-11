Sofonio Plastic Surgery Offers the Newest Treatments

One gets a sense that people are making up for lost time these days — traveling, dining out, attending events, perhaps heading back into the workplace — and naturally, they want to look their best in the process. As always, the Sofonio Plastic Surgery Center in Rancho Mirage keeps pace with patients’ needs. “We continue to perform in-depth surgeries, of course,” says Dr. Mark Sofonio, “but we’ve definitely seen a shift towards people wanting smaller, faster procedures as they resume active social and working lives.”

Newcomers to the Center’s handsome, 5,000-square-foot, Art-Deco-inspired building on Highway 111 quickly learn what returning patients already know: Specifically, they can be confident knowing all their surgery and cosmetic matters will be competently and efficiently met within the self-contained and fully accredited surgery center and accompanying spa facility. There’s no need to venture anywhere else.

Mini-facelifts, eyelid lifts, no-downtime lasers, as well as non-operative procedures such as fillers, facial threads, and neurotoxins including Botox — these are the treatments that are trending right now. When someone opts to undergo a plastic-surgery procedure at the Sofonio Plastic Surgery Center, it invariably marks the beginning of a trusting and ongoing relationship. “I wanted to be able to perform procedures and then to help patients maintain their results, which is why I established my Center,” explains Dr. Sofonio. “We’re an inclusive provider of care for patients’ every aesthetic need.”

Serving those needs means keeping up to date with the latest treatments and technologies. Recently, Dr. Sofonio has seen a revolutionary new hair growth treatment known as TED deliver amazing results and win over patients. Developed by Alma Lasers, TED is an acronym for trans epidermal drug delivery. Needle and pain free, TED uses acoustic sound waves and air pressure to drive synthetically produced growth factors and stem cells down the hair shaft into the follicles. Suitable for men and women, it typically takes three treatments to maximally energize the hair. “It’s a pretty ingenious non-invasive way to nourish the hair and promote growth. Everybody gets thicker, stronger, and healthier hair.”