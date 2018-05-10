It’s time to think beyond the treatment room. Greater Palm Springs is filled with luxe resorts featuring opulent spas, where you’ll find steam rooms, saunas, hot and cold plunge pools, sumptuous showers, indoor and outdoor relaxation areas, and fitness centers that are all available to spa guests. So why not make a day of it?

Here are five suggestions for a daylong interlude of calm.

Step Into a Dream

The day is sure to be super-dreamy at the multilevel spa at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage, with A Mother’s Daydream ($370). The package, available until May 31, begins with the 80-minute Ultimate Radiance Facial, which restores vitality with a brush cleanse, a radiance mask, an anti-aging crystal massage, a lifting mask, and a scalp massage. This is followed by a 50-minute relaxation massage, which uses light-to-moderate pressure and the aromatherapy of essential oils to further melt away tension and stress

Make a Day of it: Pre-treatment, head to the gym for a workout, then enjoy an outdoor cold plunge, aromatherapy shower, the steam room, sauna, indoor-outdoor hot tubs, and fruit-infused water. Feeling hungry? No need to shed your robe and slippers: food is available for order, and they’ll bring it to you at the spa.

760-202-6170; ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/rancho-mirage/spa