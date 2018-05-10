It’s time to think beyond the treatment room. Greater Palm Springs is filled with luxe resorts featuring opulent spas, where you’ll find steam rooms, saunas, hot and cold plunge pools, sumptuous showers, indoor and outdoor relaxation areas, and fitness centers that are all available to spa guests. So why not make a day of it?
Here are five suggestions for a daylong interlude of calm.
Step Into a Dream
The day is sure to be super-dreamy at the multilevel spa at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage, with A Mother’s Daydream ($370). The package, available until May 31, begins with the 80-minute Ultimate Radiance Facial, which restores vitality with a brush cleanse, a radiance mask, an anti-aging crystal massage, a lifting mask, and a scalp massage. This is followed by a 50-minute relaxation massage, which uses light-to-moderate pressure and the aromatherapy of essential oils to further melt away tension and stress
Make a Day of it: Pre-treatment, head to the gym for a workout, then enjoy an outdoor cold plunge, aromatherapy shower, the steam room, sauna, indoor-outdoor hot tubs, and fruit-infused water. Feeling hungry? No need to shed your robe and slippers: food is available for order, and they’ll bring it to you at the spa.
760-202-6170; ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/rancho-mirage/spa
Get Lost at Sea
Ocean lovers will enjoy the Jonathan Adler–designed, nautical-themed Palm Springs Yacht Club at the Parker Palm Springs. The Lost at Sea package ($420) includes a 60-minute seaweed wrap, which lightly exfoliates the skin with a dry brushing, then nourishes it with stimulating and skin-regenerating seaweed; a 60-minute hydrating facial using products from the Vermont natural skincare line Tata Harper; and a luscious 90-minute manicure and pedicure.
Make a Day of it: The spa amenities include an indoor saline pool, two Jacuzzis, a eucalyptus steam and sauna room, and poolside bar service.
760-321-4609; theparkerpalmsprings.com
Surrender to Bliss, Together
Sometimes, the best “me time” is “we time.” The Spa-Tastic Duo Package ($235 Mondays to Thursdays; $269 Fridays to Sundays) at Spa Las Palmas at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa offers relaxation priced for two. You’ll each receive either a 50-minute Swedish massage or a 50-minute European deep-cleansing facial. Afterward, lunch: citrus chicken salad and iced tea.
Make a Day of it: Arrive early to start your relaxation in the spa lounge, where you’ll find a steam room, sauna, hot tub, and pool, as well as signature aroma essences made from native flowers, plants, and herbs of the California desert.
760-568-2727; omnihotels.com/hotels/palm-springs-rancho-las-palmas/spa
Celebrate With Brunch
Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa gets it right with The Good Life treatment package ($480, including gratuity), which includes three treatments: a 50-minute personalized “renew” massage; a 25-minute honey scrub featuring honey from the resort’s hives; and a 50-minute hydrating facial.
Make a Day of it: If you go on May 13, plan your treatments around the Mother’s Day brunch ($69 for adults; $28 for kids) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pinzimini.
760-568-2727; westinmissionhills.com/spa
May Day
Tranquility is sure to ensue once you’ve entered the Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa. Consider the 50-minute Blue Lavender Salt Scrub ($130), which includes a hydrating application of lavender body butter.
Make a Day of it: Take advantage of the eucalyptus steam room, dry sauna, indoor whirlpool, anti-gravity “grounding” lounge chairs, fitness center, and outdoor swimming pool. You can even book a private cabana with whirlpool ($125 Mondays to Thursdays; $200 Fridays to Sundays) and enjoy lunch and drinks poolside.
760-202-2121; hotwatercasino.com/spa
