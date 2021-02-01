Taproom 29 has opened inside Spotlight 29 Casino with Super Bowl 55 just around the corner.

In addition to mouth-watering American cuisine, Taproom 29 features a game-changing selection of craft and favored beers on draft.

The new brewery offers a selection of 29 craft and flavored beers on draft, poured at a continuous 29 degrees and served on a stunning wraparound ice-rail at the bar, which easily accommodates up to 26 people. More than 116 kegs feed an impressive 20,126 feet of draft lines. In addition to the craft beer, Taproom 29 bartenders serve up an array of signature cocktails, including Taproom 29 Chavela, a Stubborn Mule, the Brouhaha and the Sgt. Pepper. Classic cocktails are available as well.

An array of high tech video options are mounted in the round room. Thirty five 4K televisions are flanked by an impressive video wall made up of seven screens that link together, providing the perfect spot to catch the latest game and cheer on your favorite team.

Restaurant options include an evocative menu that features innovative takes on classic pub fare, a wide array of artisanal brick-oven pizzas, and a dazzling selection of house-made specialties. Miso glazed black cod, Tomahawk steaks, Yakisoba noodles, filet mignon, and smoked pastrami tacos are just a few of the dining choices. Dining patrons can also build their own burgers or pizzas, choosing from an extensive array of items. Indoor dining and takeout options are available, and the restaurant is open 24/7.

“At Spotlight 29 Casino, we have reimagined everything, including the exciting, new Taproom 29,” says general manager Ryan Walker. “We have created the most advanced craft brewery, and we are especially proud of our innovative cold plate wraparound bar. We’ve created a special place here that is unlike anything else in the community.”

Visit spotlight29.com.