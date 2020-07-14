Playboy Pedigree

The running joke of why men bought Playboy magazine during its 60+ year print history was that they liked the articles.
But there was one notable photo spread that had nothing to do with nudity in April 1966 featuring a lavish Palm Springs home of lawyer James M. Hollowell designed by his architect friend, Stan Sackley. The home was the ultimate single man’s pad that offered privacy, a layout tailor-made for a party, and that enviable indoor-outdoor living concept that appealed to both men and women.
This piece of Palm Springs history is now on the market.
Situated in Deepwell Estates among a landscape of custom desert gardens, the “James M. Hollowell Residence’“ has both midcentury roots and the same idyllic and luxurious lifestyle that the original owner stipulated when talking to Sackley. Built in 1965, the home has experienced a down-to-the-studs renovation that took one year to complete.
While paying homage to the past and Sackley, the home also boasts state-of-the-art finishes, light filled spaces, and minimal boundaries between the inside and out.
The home’s original clean lines and open space concept was reworked by revered interior designer Sam Cardella with the goal to maintain the authentic floor plan and architectural details, but in a new format that visually connects spaces for living, relaxing, and entertaining.
Cardella took a cue from Sackley by reintroducing three wood species; Cedar, Zebrano, and Afromosia in vertical-ridged paneling that referenced the home’s alluring past. The home showcases dramatic floor-to-ceiling doors that allow you to relax and entertain in light-filled areas and features a breathtaking custom wood paneled fireplace that separates the master suite from the living space.
The renovated kitchen offers up-to-date modern convenience and top-of-the-line appliances. Its open layout takes full advantage of the pool and garden views and flows easily out to the alfresco areas.
The entire existing master suite, bath and closet were modified, resulting in two master suites, one with a custom floating workstation and fireplace that are located on opposite sides of the residence for ultimate privacy. Both suites face the pool and patio, in-line with the original 1965 “indoor-outdoor” design.
Glass sliders open to lush desert landscaping courtesy of designer Marcello Villano, while the pool and spa offer front-row seats to mountain views. The home sits on a 11,325 square foot lot while the home covers 3,296 square feet.
Listing price: $2,500,000
1325 Sagebrush Road, Palm Springs
For more information, visit playboypad.com.