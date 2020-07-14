Playboy Pedigree

The running joke of why men bought Playboy magazine during its 60+ year print history was that they liked the articles.

But there was one notable photo spread that had nothing to do with nudity in April 1966 featuring a lavish Palm Springs home of lawyer James M. Hollowell designed by his architect friend, Stan Sackley. The home was the ultimate single man’s pad that offered privacy, a layout tailor-made for a party, and that enviable indoor-outdoor living concept that appealed to both men and women.

This piece of Palm Springs history is now on the market.

