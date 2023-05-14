Stay Cool With Ice Cream, Popsicles, and Other Fun Frozen Treats

As the Coachella Valley heats up and you begin craving something frozen to cool off, follow us to these flavorful possibilities — from picante fruit popsicles to smooth, scratch-made ice cream.

Date Shake

State Fare Bar + Kitchen, Rancho Mirage

A summer afternoon in the desert isn’t complete without a date shake in hand. At The Ritz-Carlton’s State Fare Bar + Kitchen, it’s made with date sugar, vanilla ice cream, milk, heavy whipping cream, and freshly chopped dates.

Dole Pineapple Float

Lappert’s Ice Cream, Palm Springs

A nod to the frozen dessert made famous by the Dole Plantation in Hawaii, Lappert’s dairy-free float goes all in on the spiky fruit, pairing pineapple soft serve with pineapple juice, a butter waffle cookie, and a cherry on top.

Pomegranate Chip Cone

Shop(pe) Ice Cream & Shop, Palm Springs

Rotating flavors always offer something new to taste at this souvenir and ice cream shop. Try a cone of tangy pomegranate chip, which mixes the Mediterranean fruit with decadent dark chocolate.

Deep-Fried Ice Cream

Las Casuelas Original, Palm Springs

Serving Palm Springs since 1958, Las Casuelas Original keeps the dessert list short but traditional. Save room for the vanilla ice cream, coated in a crispy shell and dusted with cinnamon sugar.

Roasted Pistachio & Olive Oil Ice Cream

Nitroinfusions, La Quinta

Frozen to order using liquid nitrogen, the organic ice cream at Nitroinfusions comes in a variety of grown-up flavors. The most distinctive is roasted pistachio and olive oil — a savory-meets-sweet blend of salty nuts, extra-virgin olive oil, and vanilla.

Bluetiful Power Smoothie

Fruit Wonders, Palm Springs

The power-boost smoothies at this popular Palm Springs juice bar will fuel you from dawn till dusk. Don’t let the bold blue hue color of this smoothie fool you. The blue majik base is made with a spirulina algae extract. Hemp seeds, maca root powder, banana, coconut cream, agave, and almond milk round out the recipe that is as healthy as it is delicious.

Black Forest Cake Custard

Perfect Pint, Palm Desert

This gourmet frozen custard company launched during the pandemic and quickly gained a loyal following. The menu of handcrafted, small-batch flavors includes a rich, chocolate-forward Black Forest cake inspired by co-founder Jordan Panaiotov’s time living in Germany.