The Piano Canvas

What originally started as a relocation task gone wrong became a worldwide social phenomenon that will be part of this year’s Pride festivities. In Sheffield, England, after Doug Pearman realized that his newly acquired secondhand piano couldn’t be moved into his new flat in 2003, he simply left it on the sidewalk out front. Soon enough, people passing by would go up and play whatever song was in their heart on the musical instrument. At that moment, the Street Piano was born.

The tale garnered worldwide attention across social media and inspired artist Luke Jerram to develop the “Play Me, I’m Yours” project with the goal of introducing Street Piano installations around the world. Today, you can find them in Brazil, Spain, England, Canada, and throughout the United States. In total, there are more than 1,900 pianos scattered across streets throughout the world.

• READ NEXT: Best Gay Bars in Palm Springs and Surrounding Desert Cities.