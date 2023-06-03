Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards Celebrated Healthcare Workers

As guests arrived at the Palm Springs Convention Center for the 29th annual Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards, aka The Chase, benefiting DAP Health, they strutted down a blue carpet — a color selected in honor of healthcare workers. A cocktail party hosted by Amazon, with a silent auction and tunes by DJ Modgirl, preceded dinner.

Entertainment by Michael Urie (from the Apple TV+ series Shrinking), Nick Adams (Hulu’s Fire Island), and Tony Award nominee Saycon Sengbloh built anticipation for headliner Darren Criss.

Fashion icon and philanthropist Donna Karan received the DAP Health Equity Award. Desert Healthcare District & Foundation CEO Dr. Conrado E. Bárzaga and the organization’s board of directors were honored with the DAP Humanitarian Award. The event was presented by Eisenhower Health.