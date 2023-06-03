Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards Celebrated Healthcare Workers

Attendees of the annual gala supported the initiatives of DAP Health.

Susan Stein Social Scene

Scot and Lance Karp.  
PHOTOGRAPHY BY LORETTA VLACH

As guests arrived at the Palm Springs Convention Center for the 29th annual Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards, aka The Chase, benefiting DAP Health, they strutted down a blue carpet — a color selected in honor of healthcare workers. A cocktail party hosted by Amazon, with a silent auction and tunes by DJ Modgirl, preceded dinner.

Entertainment by Michael Urie (from the Apple TV+ series Shrinking), Nick Adams (Hulu’s Fire Island), and Tony Award nominee Saycon Sengbloh built anticipation for headliner Darren Criss.

Fashion icon and philanthropist Donna Karan received the DAP Health Equity Award. Desert Healthcare District & Foundation CEO Dr. Conrado E. Bárzaga and the organization’s board of directors were honored with the DAP Humanitarian Award. The event was presented by Eisenhower Health.

Image
Andrew Mills, Philip Hodges, Cathy Mills, and Scott Nevins.  
Image
Lauri Kibby and Neil Lane.
Image
Juan Francisco.
Image
Steven Henke and Michael Urie.
Image
Brooke Addison and Vincent Battaglia.
Image
Bobbi Lampros and Kellee McQuinn (aka DJ Modgirl).