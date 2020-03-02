Embracing the Light

Photographer Steven Silverstein became entranced with light when he was just six or seven years old. He was poolside with his parents in Palm Springs in the 1950s, playing on his own, when he watched an unsupervised baby crawl alongside the pool’s edge and tumble into the water.

“I’m right over it, looking down at the pool,” says Silverstein. “And the light is bright and the pool is this icy blue — you know how it looks in Palm Springs with the light on it. So the pool is shimmering and the baby is falling down, and it goes all the way down to the bottom. I was looking at this light and this water and the baby falling. When it hit the bottom, it looked very far to me at that point. I remember the image — it was implanted in my brain. And I thought, ‘This isn’t good.’”

The precocious young Silverstein ran over to where the adults were playing cards in a cabana and said, “Baby’s in the pool.”

“All pandemonium broke out,” he recalls. “People were frightened and screaming and jumping into the pool.”

The baby survived.