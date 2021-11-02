Place of Pride

What convinced you to take a more active interest in the bar?

Dick left the bar, to my surprise, to me and to the office manager Conrad Riley. It was a gift. It was an absolute gift, not something I ever expected. We were named as the trustees to his estate, and we took care of all of his personal belongings and made sure that all of those funds went to his family in Michigan. He left the corporation to Conrad and me.

What have the last 18 months been like for the bar since the pandemic and what contributed to its survival?

The staff turned themselves inside out. They gave up a great deal. They sacrificed a lot. They came in when they didn't have to and made sure that we followed all the protocols. Our clients were great. I informed our clients via social media and told them what we're doing, how we're doing it, and why we're doing it. We had several customers do GoFundMes for the boys who were losing money, being unemployed. We just stuck it out. It was really hard. It was probably one of the most aging experiences that I've ever had. I have to say, our clients were incredibly gracious. They were so helpful. They weren't obstinate and they followed the rules. They knew how hard it was. It was just everybody working together, I think.