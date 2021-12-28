Different by Design

The owner and founder of Summer Colony Living, a beautifully curated boutique featuring everything from apparel and accessories to homewares and art, has always been drawn to the casual luxury of these resort retreats, despite her Midwest upbringing. Originally from Gary, Indiana, Carrington grew up far from the cast of summer colony characters most of us know by name — but Miller Beach, a 5-mile stretch of preserved, sandy dunes that hugs Lake Michigan’s idyllic shoreline, was practically in her backyard.

“I still have my home there,” she says. “I’m a nature girl at heart. I love beaches and mountains and all things resort. That’s what draws me to northwest Indiana, and that’s what draws me to the desert.” Here, she says, it feels like summer all year long — and resort living comes easy, with posh properties sprinkled from one end of the valley to the other.