Susan Claassen Brings Edith Head Show to Palm Springs

Your show shifts based on your location. Can you tell us more about that?

We realized we could do the show anywhere because Edith was everywhere! We personalize it to where we are and interact with people in the audience, and that has been amazing fun. Last year during Modernism Week, Bob Mackie, who was a sketch artist for Edith and who was part of our original research, came to the show with his design director, Joe McFate. It was such fun having Bob and Joe in the audience, and Edith was able to refer to Bob as her good friend and sketch artist. So Edith gets to chat with whoever’s in the audience.

What is the post-show meet-and-greet experience like for you as Edith?

Post-show, I stay as Edith because we do photographs after the show. We realized early on that people wanted to get their photograph taken with Edith Head. In Palm Springs last year, this woman came up, and I saw she had her phone, and she said she was from Canada and that her mother who was a seamstress made a prom dress based on one of Edith’s patterns. She had a photograph of the pattern on her cell phone. I happened to have that exact pattern, so I was able to go to my drawer and pull it out! We took a photo to send to her mom who is in her 90s living in Canada.

I constantly research Edith, and after 22 years, I can carry on conversation now. I know I’m not Edith — and people know I’m not — but they want to be transported to that era. Film always provides that escape. Others want to relive memories.

What was the main thing you connected with about Edith during your research?

I connected with her tenacity and journey. I myself have been 49 years at my theater company, which is a long time to be an artistic director of a theater company. In the arts, you have to evolve. That’s what Edith did. She made herself relevant in every generation that came along, and working 60 years, she saw many changes. She invented herself, but she was so smart and so tenacious — it really is an inspiration of following a dream.