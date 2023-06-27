Swimming Pools in Greater Palm Springs, Captured by a Drone Photographer

Nothing beats immersion in a body of water on a warm day. No matter if that body is circular, oval, square, rectangular, shaped like a piano, a tennis racket, or internal organs (heart, kidney). If it features a bubbler, a tanning bench, or a stone grotto with an integrated slide — all the better.

Would our contemporary Palm Springs be possible without pools? There would be no quick morning dip, no reason to go out on hot afternoons. We wouldn’t buy inflatable sea serpents, cabana-stripe towels, or resort wear. Floating LED lights bearing hotel logos would be useless. Without pools, there would be neither “Poolside Gossip” by Slim Aarons nor “A Bigger Splash” by David Hockney. The 2012 Palm Springs Art Museum exhibition Backyard Oasis: The Swimming Pool in Southern California Photography, 1945–1982 would have been inconceivable.

Our brave forebears did things right. Swimming for sport had become popular in the late 19th century with competition included in the 1896 Olympic Games. Modernism’s emphasis on health and efficiency led to construction of outdoor public pools a century ago. El Mirador Hotel’s opened on New Year’s Eve of 1927 where Desert Regional Medical Center stands today. Being of Olympic size, that pool for years hosted Amateur Athletic Union swim meets with hundreds of competitors, including Esther Williams, later the star of Hollywood “aqua musicals.” The Desert Inn staged diving exhibitions, typically for “a large and enthusiastic group of spectators,” a newspaper said.

After World War II, backyard pools proliferated. The piano-shaped marvel at Frank Sinatra’s Twin Palms estate (1947) dared to approach the house itself. At Raymond Loewy’s place (1946–’47), the pool swirled under the plate glass and into the living room, though practicality came into question when burglars swam in while the Loewys were away.